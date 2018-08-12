One hundred percent of nursing graduates from UT Martin’s 2018 class passed their National Council Licensing Examinations this year as first-time test-takers.

The NCLEX is a mandatory examination to receive licensure as a registered nurse, and this total includes students from both the UT Martin main campus and the Parsons Center.

UT Martin has educated nurses for more than 45 years, and program graduates hold many positions in the health-care field to make a difference in the lives of their patients.

Students can earn a UT Martin nursing degree on the main campus in Martin and at the UT Martin Parsons Center. The RN-BSN bridge program for currently licensed nurses is available online.

