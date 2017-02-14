An 11.3 million dollar loan in bonds for the future police station, fire station, and library was unanimously approved by the Martin City Board last night in City Hall.

5.5 million dollars went to the new library, the future police station will cost 4.5 million dollars, and 1.3 million dollars will benefit the fire station to serve UT Martin and the west side of town.

Alderman Terry Hankins and Mayor Randy Brundige discussed the process of how the loans will work with the rest of the city board.

In other news,the Martin City Board unanimously approved the lowest bidder, Adams Contracting, to supervise the Bicycle/Sidewalk lane project on Skyhawk Parkway for $394,883.00

Meanwhile, a $28,000 bid for the construction of a pole barn at the landfill to house a backhoe and two bulldozers was approved by the city board.

An ordinance increasing the weighted amount of alcohol from 5 to 8 percent sold in non-liquor stores to match a new state law was passed on its 1st reading, and will likely be accepted at its the next meeting in March.

The next Martin City Board meeting is March 13th.