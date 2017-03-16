Twelve homes in southern Carroll County were damaged by tornados and severe weather last week.

The Banner reports twelve homes along with numerous barns and storage buildings near Clarksburg, received impact from an EF-0 tornado and 70 mile an hour winds.

Carroll County Emergency Management Director Janice Newman says the damage to a dozen homes was estimated to be around $150,000.

Mrs. Newman says no one was killed or injured during the storm, but a cow was killed when a tree fell on the animal during the severe weather.

In other news, there were power outages in about 1,500 homes in Carroll County as a result of the storms, and most of which were around Clarksburg.

The American Red Cross has been assisting families affected by the storm.