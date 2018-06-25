Sixteen people from eight West Tennessee counties have been indicted for various federal violations.

US Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee D. Michael Dunavant says of the sixteen indicted, ten face federal firearms charges for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Among those indicted from northwest Tennessee are: 52-year-old Kenneth Mitchell Fongers of Milan, charged with transporting a minor with intent to engage in unlawful sexual activity, and 28-year-old Carl Clarke of Dyersburg, charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm which had been shipped/transported in interstate commerce.

Seven other individuals are from Jackson, one is from Bolivar, and one from Brownsville.

An additional five indictments are under seal.