

A semi-tractor trailer hauling a load of lawn mowers has over turned at the intersection of Highway 45 and the 43 Bypass north of Martin. Joe Pearce of Pearce Wrecker Service said his company is on the scene working to upright the tractor and its load.

Mr. Pearce says the fuel tank was not ruptured and the driver has been taken to a hospital with his condition unknown at this time.

The north bound lane of U-S Highway 45 towards South Fulton will be hindered for a short period of time. Those having to travel north and south to South Fulton or Martin on Highway 45 should use caution and prepare to slow down.

The incident took place shortly before 5am.