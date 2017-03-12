The 2017-2018 Weakley County School Calendar that determines the beginning of school and holiday dates was recently approved by the school board.

The first full day for students is Tuesday August 8th, and Fall Break spans an entire week from October 9th until the 13th.

As always, Thanksgiving Break begins Wednesday November 22nd through the 24th, and the first day off for Christmas Break is Wednesday December 20th.

The first day of the second semester is Wednesday January 3rd and Spring Break goes from March 26th through the 30th.

Thursday May 17th is the last day of the school year for students