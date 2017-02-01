UT Martin added 17 recruits to become Skyhawk football players on National Signing Day yesterday.

Out of the numerous FCS and FBS offers, Dresden quarterback Dresser Winn ultimately chose UTM after decommitting from Western Michigan last week.

Dyersburg running back Deashun Fields is another West Tennessee athlete who’ll be playing at Hardy Graham Stadium this fall.

UT Martin Head Coach Jason Simpson says the new pressbox helped recruiting.

There are seven players from the 2017 class who were two or three star recruits, and the Skyhawks are looking at an 11-game schedule this season.