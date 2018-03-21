UTM has announced their 2018 football schedule. They open the season on September 1st, when they travel to SEC foe Missouri in Columbia, MO.

The schedule for UTM will be a grind week-in and week-out, with their next game at C-USA opponent Middle Tennessee State on September 8th.

UTM finally plays a home game in Week 3 when they play host to Chattanooga on September 15th. Chattanooga holds the series lead 3-2, but UTM has won the last two games, both on Chattanooga’s home turf.

OVC play opens up for UTM on Saturday, September 22nd, as they play host to conference foe Austin Peay.

After the game against Murray State on September 29th, UTM will have their BYE week, followed by hosting Eastern Kentucky on October 13th.

The rest of the schedule features games with Eastern Illinois, Southeast Missouri (Homecoming), at defending OVC Champs Jacksonville State, VS. Tennessee Tech, and the regular season finale VS. Tennessee State on November 17th.