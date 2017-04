Four individuals received graduation honors on Friday for their completion of the Drug Recovery Court in the 27th Judicial District.

Honored at the Obion County Courthouse was Sonja Horton, Jason McDaniel, Brian McPeak and Micheal Pride.

The services were presided over by Circuit Judge Jeff Parham, Obion County General Session Judge Jimmy Smith and Weakley County General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore. (photos by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)