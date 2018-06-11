Thirty-one people in Lauderdale County have been arrested on drug-related charges after a joint investigation with the TBI and Ripley Police Department.

TBI Information Officer Michael Jones says 19 were arrested without incident during a round up in Ripley and the surrounding areas.

Four of the 31 individuals indicted were already in custody, and 23 of the 31 people targeted in the operation are in now in custody.

During the course of the nearly year-long investigation, numerous purchases of illicit drugs were conducted from multiple individuals.

In addition to predominantly purchasing crack cocaine; meth, marijuana, and illegally diverted prescription pills were also purchased during the course of the operation.

The TBI and Ripley Police Department received additional assistance on the arrests from the THP, DEA, U.S. Marshals, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, and 25th Judicial Task Force.