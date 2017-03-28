Kids can win prizes and search for the golden egg at the 31st Annual Martin Easter Egg Hunt Saturday April 8th from 10 until 12 at the Martin Recreational Complex.

Children ages 1-10 are eligible to hunt in this event and find the grand prize golden egg, which is available for each age group.

Kids can also bring a personally-designed egg and participate in the Decorated Egg Contest with three categories that include Most Colorful, Most Unusual, and Best Caricature.

Potential participants should pick up a free egg hunting license at the Weldon Public Library, WCMT Radio, and Martin City Hall.

The egg hunts along with games and an inflatable balloon playground are free, and concessions will be available at this event.

