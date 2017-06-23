Many of the areas top classic cars and trucks will be on public display tomorrow in Union City, all vying for multiple awards.

Discovery Park of America marketing assistant Katie Jarvis, spoke with Thunderbolt News about the always popular car show.

Ms. Jarvis said multiple awards will be presented at the event, including an award chosen by those who attend the show.

In conjunction with the car show, Discovery Park officials are providing a special day for the public to view the car show, while also enjoying the sites of the park.

Gates at Discovery Park will open Saturday morning at 10:00.