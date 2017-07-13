Members of 4-H chapters from across Tennessee will converge to the campus of UT-Martin next week.

The 94th annual “4-H Roundup” will take place Monday thru Friday, with more than 300 delegates from every county expected to attend.

The theme for this years event is “Made from Scratch”, with Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver calling the university a “perfect setting” for hosting project competition.

One of the main events of the Roundup is the state finals for the competitions of events such as public speaking, livestock and photography.

Also during the week, participants will elect new 2018 officers and visit Discovery Park of America.