Flash Flood Warning for Carlisle, Hickman, Ballard, Graves, Fulton, McCracken Ky and Pope and Massac Co Ill ending at 2:11 pm

Westgate Drive in Union City, TN flooded where KYTN and WQAK studios are located …Obion Co Rescue Squad assisting Thunderbolt staff! Thank you Rescue Squad

1 0 0 0 0 0 Share with your friends!