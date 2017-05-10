When Gleason City Board members convene Thursday night they’ll hear Mayor Diane Pool’s appointments to the newly formed beer board. The mayor is expected to name community members and board members to the beer board.

The city passed an ordinance earlier this year to allow beer to be sold in Gleason and the newly appointed beer board will regulate the sales.

In addition to routine matters, the board will also hear from two residents who have questions about running water and sewer to their property. The meeting begins at 7 this Thursday evening.