Tennessee State Parks will celebrate National Trails Day with free, guided hikes at all 56 parks,

Big Cypress Tree State park Manager Bill McCall invites the public to come to Greenfield to come to the park this Saturday from for a walk in the park from 9 til 11.

Allan Trently, West Tennessee Stewardship Ecologist, and Bill McCall, Park Manager will host a hike for a National Trails Day

Hikers and walkers can take a leisurely stroll along the paved trail and to the end of the boardwalk. The leaders will point out plants and animals as we go. This is an easy 1 mile hike that is suitable for all ages.

Fort Pillow , Paris Landing, Reelfoot, Pinson Mounds, and Natchez Trace are also offering hikes during National Trails Day as well as other state parks in Tennessee.