State Representative Andy Holt of Dresden says he is still considering a run for the U S senate seat held by Senator Bob Corker.

Holt told Thunderbolt Radio that there are several other people who are considering the seat and he says if no one else steps up to challenge the incumbent Senator he will seriously consider a bid to become US Senator

Holt says running for a state wide senate race is a costly investment for any candidate

The Republican legislator has served three terms in the State House of Representatives. Holt has aligned himself with strong conservative fiscal and family values.