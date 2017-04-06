The 49th Annual UT Martin Spring College Rodeo kicks off tonight at 7:30 from the Ned Ray McWherter Ag Pavilion.

This evening is Family Night and will likely be your best shot to get a good seat at the rodeo’s three nights of action, and tickets are six dollars at the door.

Orange Night begins tomorrow at 7:30, and a bucket for donations to the Coy Lutz Memorial Scholarship will be passed around the arena.

Lutz was a UTM Rodeo Cowboy who passed away after injuries in a rodeo accident in New Jersey last May.

Adult tickets for Friday’s show are eight dollars, while children ages six to twelve get in for six dollars.

The Championship Finals are Saturday night at 7:30 and will feature bull riding, barrel racing, and calf roping.

Adult tickets to Saturday’s finale are twelve dollars and children ages six to twelve can attend the show for seven dollars.

A large group of college rodeo teams will be competing against UTM including Murray State, the University of Tennessee, and West Alabama.