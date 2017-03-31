The 49th Annual UT Martin Spring College Rodeo is just a few days away as it kicks off Thursday April 6th at 7:30.

The event’s opening evening is Family Night and tickets are six dollars at the door.

Friday April 7th is Orange Night, and donations to the Coy Lutz Memorial Scholarship will be accepted.

Lutz was a UTM Rodeo team member who was killed in a rodeo accident in New Jersey last May.

Advance tickets for Friday’s show at 7:30 are eight dollars and it costs ten dollars at the door for this event.

The Championship Finals are Saturday night April 8th at 7:30 and advance tickets are ten dollars, while tickets at the door for the rodeo’s final event are twelve dollars.

There’ll be bull riding, barrel racing, and calf roping at UTM’s Spring Rodeo event.

Advance tickets are on sale until Sunday April 2nd at businesses in Weakley and Obion County.