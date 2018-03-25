Heavy rains and high winds caused havoc in the Obion and Weakley County areas Saturday night. A hard storm blew in around 7:30pm causing damage on Claude Tucker Road and McClard Road in Obion County while high winds and heavy rains also caused some hard winds to down limbs and blew around debris including lifting shingles off some roofs near the MTD plant in Martin.

Power was out South of Highway 22 in Martin from near WCMES to the Martin Parks and Recreation which was restored about 9:10 pm Saturday night.

Also a power outage was reported near the Martin Elementary school where a tree blew across some power lines.

The National Weeather Service issued a strong thunderstorm warning producing dime size hail and with gust up to 50 miles an hour winds Saturday night . All power has been restored to local customers in Weakley County.

Also Gibson, Carroll and Henderson counties were issued severe thunderstorm warning Saturday night up until 8:45 with 60 mile an hour winds with emphasis on the Atwood community. Thunderbolt Radio has not received any additional reports.