Vice President Mike Pencei in a speech to Tennessee Republican Party’s annual fundraiser expressed his condolences to Democratic Nashville Mayor Megan Barry for the death of her son.

Pence told the GOP crowd gathered in the ballroom of Nashville’s convention center Thursday that Barry and her family “will be in our prayers.” Twenty-two-year-old Max Barry died Saturday night near Denver of an apparent drug overdose.

Pence then proceeded to thank Tennessee Republicans for President Donald Trump’s overwhelming victory in Tennessee in November. He also praised Gov. Bill Haslam’s record over his two terms in office, saying that he became a close friend while Pence was Indiana governor.

Pence is the third Republican vice president to speak at the Tennessee GOP event after Dick Cheney and Dan Quayle. He recognized the leading contenders in the race to succeed Gov. Haslam who is term limited. About 2,000 people were on hand for the event in Nashville at the Music City Center. (The AP contributed to this story.)