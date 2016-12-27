Basketball teams in the Ken Tenn area are set for the 52nd annual Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament, which begins today and runs through Thursday.

On the girls side, Trenton Peabody and Cooper High will begin the tourney this morning at 10, followed by the Gleason-Hendersonville match-up at 1 with the winners of those games playing each other tomorrow.

The Clarksburg girls play Chester County at 4 this afternoon, and Westview finishes out the day against Lake County at 7, with the winner of those match-ups playing one another tomorrow

Camden will begin the boys tournament against Trenton Peabody at 11:30 this morning while Manassas and Obion County play at 2:30, with the winners of these games playing tomorrow.

South Fulton will begin evening play at 5:30 against Sacred Heart, with the winner playing Westview tomorrow night.

All tournament games will be played at Westview High School in Martin and will be broadcast on Mix 101.3.