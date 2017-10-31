Two Northwest Football Officials Association referees were recognized for fifty years of service with the TSSAA. Jere Baldridge of Union City and Tyrone Bond of Henning were presented plaques for their combined 102 years of football officiating Monday night at the annual football officials banquet.

Others recognized last night included Coach Paul Decker of Obion Central and Coach Josh Puckett of Lake County who were named Coaches of the year in small and large division schools while Obion Central was given the football officials “Jim Cawley Sportsmanship Trophy” recognizing the Obion Central Rebels for good manners on the football field and sideline. Both Obion Central and Lake County are in the playoffs this Friday Night.

SEC Official Mike Taylor of Jackson delivered the key note address.