UTM wins their final regular season of the game 24 to nothing against Tennessee Tech.

The Skyhawks lead at the half 10 to nothing against the Golden Eagles. Then scored another 14 points in the fourth quarter. It’s been a hard season for UTM but head football coach Jason Simpson is very proud of his team.

UTM finished the regular season six and five overall, and four and four in the OVC. Tennessee Tech finished one and nine overall and one and six in the OVC.

Tune into Skyhawk Talk on Monday at 6 with Chris Brinkley talk more Skyhawk football.