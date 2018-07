Fifty-seven individuals are set to appear today in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

Some of the more serious crimes to come before Judge Tommy Moore today include aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and forgery charges.

Most of the cases today involve drug, traffic, and failure to appear charges.

Meanwhile, 78 inmates are currently being housed in the Weakley County Jail.

