The Weakley County Schools’ Building Project is near completion and held a tour for members of the school board and county commissioners yesterday.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier says the work has taken a long time, but is excited to showcase the new facilities.

The tour started at 8:30 in the Greenfield

The tour continued to Martin Westview and Martin Middle.

There was an 11:15 lunch at the central office board room before heading to the Adult Learning Center and Dresden High School.