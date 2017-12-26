Weakley County incumbents and newcomers are picking up election petitions for the 2018 county wide elections.

Republican candidates Colton Nanney and Jason Plunk are seeking a commission seat from District 4. Incumbent Republican commissioner Gary Eddings Jr is also seeking re-election.

Commission incumbents in District 6 Dale Overton and Earl Wright will be joined on the ballot by Republican newcomer David R. Bell.

Anyone running as an independent won’t be on the primary ballot but will appear on the General Election ballot.

The deadline to pick up a petition is February 15th for anyone wanting to seek an office in Weakley County government.