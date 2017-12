According to the Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association, seven local girls have been name to the Tennessee All State girls soccer team.

South Gibson’s Aly Goodman, Lexington’s Molly Lewis, and Covington’s Madison Luttrell were named to the Double A squad.

Westview’s Ann Carithers and Jessie Deal were named to the Single A team along with Madison’s Meredeth Nye and the University School of Jackson’s Honeye Heydari.