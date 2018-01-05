Rivers and streams in West Tennessee are more environmentally balanced despite decades of poor conservation practices.

Healthy river systems mean healthy wetlands, which in turn leads to sustainable ecosystems for wildlife.

Director of Habitat Conservation for the Tennessee Wildlife Federation Chris Roberts says it’s more cost effective to preserve natural resources.

Executive Director of the West Tennessee River Basin Authority David Salyers says his job is to help restore and enhance wetlands.

Salyers says the River Basin Authority’s main mission is to restore natural stream and flood plain dynamics, maintain or stabilize functions of altered streams, and provide regional and local leadership for the conservation for the sustainable use of rivers.

Of the thousands of miles of rivers and streams in West Tennessee, Salyers says about 30 have been restored as his organization continues working to restore more.