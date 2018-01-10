President Trump recently signed an executive order in Nashville bringing broadband internet to rural areas.

The installation of broadband will make it easier for mobile providers to put up towers in rural locations.

Tennessee Senator John Stevens says apart of the executive order will make it easier to place towers on federal land.

Senator Stevens says another plan on the administration’s agenda is to provide upgrades to rural infrastructure.

Weakley County Farm Bureau President Ben Moore says an overhaul to infrastructure in the area would make agriculture more competitive at the global level.