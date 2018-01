Union City has been named the top “Charming Small Town” in Tennessee for 2018.

Mayor Terry Hailey recently spoke with Thunderbolt radio regarding how he feels about this honor while giving credit to Discovery Park which has helped Union City thrive.

Mr. Haley says there’s a variety of remarkable things about Union City from the industrial park to the school system.

According to the publication titled “Only in Your State,” Union City is described as “one of the state’s hidden gems.”