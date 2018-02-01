An internationally-known animal behaviorist and autism advocate will speak at the UTM next week.

Dr. Temple Grandin will also speak with students in both agriculture and behavioral science classes during her campus visit.

Assistant Professor of Animal Science Dr. Emalee Buttrey says Dr. Grandin specializes in the behavior and handling of cattle and is also known for her contributions to those with autism.

Dr. Buttrey says the event is free to the public and hopes for a good turnout.

Dr. Grandin has appeared on numerous television shows including 20/20, 60 Minutes, and Larry King Live.