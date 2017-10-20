An annual fundraiser to help support research and a cure for Type 1 diabetes, will take place Saturday morning in Union City.

The 4th annual “Ken-Tenn Walk and 5-K Run” will be held at Graham Park.

Bro. Ron Gray, and his wife Wanda, began the fundraising effort 2014, to bring awareness and support to local residents with the disease.

Bro. Gray spoke with Thunderbolt News about the effects of Type 1 diabetes on those who are affected.

Due to the outpouring of support with donations and event participation, Bro. Gray said the local area has received benefits to help those with the daily challenges.

Bro. Gray is encouraging all local runners, and walkers, to help support the many young people and adults that are affected in the area.

Awards will be presented to the male and female runners, and Top-3 in six age categories.