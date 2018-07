Sixty individuals will appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court Wednesday.

In all, 159 charges are being brought before Judge Tommy Moore, with the more serious charges being Assault with Bodily Injury, Possession of a Firearm with Intent to go Armed, and Child Abuse.

According to Circuit Court Clerk Jennifer Killebrew, most of the charges being heard Wednesday are misdemeanor drug and traffic charges.

Meanwhile, 82 inmates are currently being housed in the Weakley County Jail.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...