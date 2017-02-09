After a fire destroyed Harper’s Hams in Clinton yesterday, 60 people are out of work at the facility.

The Sun reports investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire since no one was in the building or injured at the time of the fire.

Food and money donations from all over the Ken Tenn area are currently being made for unemployed workers from Harper’s Hams.

You can help the workers’ families by donating to the Community Aid and Relief Effort, and you can also mail in donations to the Hickman County Attorney’s Office or stop by the First Community Bank in Clinton.