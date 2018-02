Another false threat at Westview has left a student dismissed for the year.

According to Police Chief Don Teal, School Resource Officer Jason Arant was notified of a threat that was written on a bathroom wall.

According to the police report, the threat was written intentionally of an impending emergency raising fear for students and parents.

Around 2:30, a juvenile offender was interviewed and admitted to making the threat.

The subject will be charged with making a false report and suspended.