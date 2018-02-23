The TSSAA is looking for individuals who would like to become high school sports officials.

In some areas, high school officials are retiring faster than new licenses are being issued, so junior varsity and freshman team’s games, which help young athletes to develop their talent, are being postponed or canceled because there are not enough officials to cover all of the games.

For those who played sports in high school, this is an opportunity to stay close to the sport while also providing good exercise and expanding social and professional networks.

Anyone looking to contribute to the local community should consider becoming a licensed high school official.

Individuals interested in learning more about becoming a high school official, and those looking to begin the application process can visit HighSchoolOfficials.com.