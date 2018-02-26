A West Tennessee man has been sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for distributing heroin resulting in a fatal overdose according to Attorney General Michael Dunavant.

Prosecutors say Marvin “Pookie” Foster, of Halls, sold heroin to Cody Tetleton, who overdosed in 2014. Foster drove Tetleton’s truck to a rural area and left the vehicle there with Tetleton inside. A farmer found the truck the next day.

A medical examiner reported Tetleton died of heroin toxicity. Tetleton had been released from drug rehabilitation treatment about two weeks before he died.

A prosecutor read a statement from Tetleton’s father in court. Eddie Tetleton wrote that families around the country have stories that “are hauntingly similar to ours.”