Following the severe weather that hit the Kenn-Tenn area, many people are concerned about future threatening weather.

Weakley County Emergency Management Director Dustin Kemp says staying informed and prepared is the only defense against dangerous weather and is hopeful people will participate in “Severe Weather Awareness Week.”

With more rain in the forecast, Kemp says people in Weakley County should prepare themselves for flooding later in the week.

Rivers and streams in West Tennessee are already high. If flooding occurs, Kemp warns to never attempt to drive through flowing water.