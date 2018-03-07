TSSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament

Class A

Greenfield vs. Pickett County at 4:30

Huntingdon vs. Moore County at 6

Miss Basketball Award Winners

Class A – Courtney Pritchett, Pickett County

Courtney Pritchett averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds this season.

Tess Darby averaged 17.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals. Chloe Moore averaged 17.3 points 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds on the year.

The SEC tournament will be held in St. Louis, and will run from Wednesday, March 7, through Saturday, March 11.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt at 6

South Carolina vs. Ole Miss, 25 minutes after the first game

Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals, Jupiter, FL 11:55 on 104.9