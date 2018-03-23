Students at Martin Middle School had a special guest speaker with a positive message Friday morning.

Former Harlem Globetrotter Valentino Willis promoted respect, a healthy lifestyle, and education to students.

Additionally, Willis told students to never bully others.

Mr. Willis says he started talking to youngsters about the dangers of drugs following the death of Len Bias, who overdosed on cocaine in 1986.

Principal Nathaniel Holmes says Willis has a positive message that all students need to hear.