There are 56 beautiful state parks in Tennessee, and one is more local than you would think. The Big Cyprus Tree State Park is right here in Weakley County. It is located on Big Cyprus Road just off of Hwy 45 in Greenfield, and has been managed by Mr. Bill McCall of Greenfield for the last 39 years.

Mr. McCall told Thunderbolt Radio a little about the State Park and what to expect when you visit.

The park is great for families with children of all ages who are looking for adventures outdoors. Mr. McCall invites everyone out to visit the boardwalk in the bottomlands.

There is no entry fee for the park, and it stays open from 8:00 a.m. until sunset every day. Mr. McCall says if you’re looking for the next event at the park, you can visit its webpage at tnstateparks.com, and search for Big Cyprus Tree State Park and go to the events page.