Two people have been airlifted for medical treatment following a wreck on K Street last night in Martin.

According to Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua, officers responded to a vehicle crash at 10:55.

It was determined that 28 year old Elbert L. McGraw of West Palm Beach Florida had been driving a black 2001 pickup headed west.

Mr. McGraw struck a parked vehicle and continued west on K Street before striking a tree.

Mr. McGraw and a passenger, 19 year old Ambryia Z. Santos of Riveria Beach, Florida were both airlifted to receive medical attention.

Mr. McGraw and Ms. Santos are hospitalized, but in stable condition at the time.

A juvenile passenger who had initially fled the scene, was located and transported by personal vehicle to a medical facility for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation in being conducted regarding the wreck.