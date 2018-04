Citizens in Weakley and Obion County have helped keep West Tennessee clean following Saturday’s hazardous waste collection in Dresden.

Tennessee Department of Environmental Conservation Household Hazardous Waste Coordinator Bob Fletcher says over 1,800 pounds of waste have been collected.

Mr. Fletcher says most of the collected waste will be destroyed at an approved site.

TDEC’s hazardous waste collection service will be in Paris May 5th at the Henry County Recycling Center.