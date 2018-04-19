Farmers in Weakley County are behind schedule following an unusually wet spring.

Weakley County Farm Bureau President Ben Moore says farmers are applying fertilizer but are still having issues with wet soil.

Moore says farmers only have a limited amount of time to get the corn crop in.

With farmers across the country battling the weather, Moore says corn prices could go up in the future, which would cause meat prices to increase as a result.

Moore asks motorist in Weakley County to be considerate while farmers are moving equipment on rural roads.