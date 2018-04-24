The City of Greenfield has named its new tennis complex in honor of the man who helped create a successful high school team, Coach Bill McCall.

Mayor Cindy McAdams says Coach McCall has done amazing things for Greenfield adding the dedication of the courts would not have been possible without Mr. Frank Gibson.

Coach McCall tells Thunderbolt Radio he’s honored to help bring interest to the game of tennis to Greenfield.

Coach McCall has coached for 13 years with a 130-35 win loss record.

From 2008 to 2013, the team won 56 straight district games.

Signs have been placed within the complex honoring Coach McCall as well as the donors who contributed monetarily.