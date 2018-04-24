(Neese, Snider, Fesmire, Muncy)

Four Martin residents have been summoned for stealing campaign signs, according to Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua.

Twenty-year-old Kayla Neese, 19 year old Alexis Muncy, 22 year old Hannah Fesmire, and 20 year old Jarrett Snider were summoned and charged Friday night for theft of property.

According to a police report, Jordan Long, a county commission candidate, stated several signs were stolen estimating the value to be approximately 100 dollars.

Friday, a car was observed by law enforcement on Highway 45 just before midnight. Four people entered the car and drove off with the headlights off before a traffic stop was initiated.

Several campaign signs were observed on the floorboard before the driver, Neese, admitted to taking several signs.

In all, 30 small signs and two larger signs were returned. The two large signs were damaged.

The total restitution to be paid to Long is estimated to be about 110 dollars.

The subjects were arraigned before Judge Tommy Moore Monday in General Sessions Court.