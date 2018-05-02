Four people have been arrested in Martin in connection with a meth lab operation at Len Haven Motel.

According to police reports, investigators from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and the Martin Police Department have charged Martin residents 27 year old Scott Franklin Tubbs, 26 year old Shawn Morgan ,18 year old Dustin Lynn Wright along with 21 year old Emmanuel Marcus manning of Greenfield with manufacturing of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chemicals recovered from the scene included an active one pot “shake and bake” bottle, camp fuel, lye, sulfuric acid, salt, marbles used as an agitator, plastic tubing , coffee filters, and a top to a homemade gas generator.

A Jeep Cherokee has been seized.

Digital scales and several pipes meth were also recovered. The room was placed in quarantine and a state approved clean up team will clean the room.

The meth lab has been picked up by a state meth lab response crew.