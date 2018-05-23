Three new principal positions have been filled within Weakley County Schools following the decision to retire by Nate Holmes, Patricia Price, and Michael Laughrey.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier says Lee Lawrence has accepted the position in Gleason along with Melanie Needham at Dresden Elementary, and John Gardner at Martin Middle.

Mr. Frazier says he’s happy to have local hire with vast experience within the school system.

Each new Principal’s contract will begin July 1st. However, Mr. Frazier says each new hire is already in the process of familiarizing themselves with their new role.