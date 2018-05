The schedule for the 25th Annual Soybean Festival in downtown Martin has been announced with a number of high quality performances set.

Executive Soybean Festival Director David Belote says the band Foreigner will feature a local choir.

With repeat performers generally uncommon, Mr. Belote says an exception is being made with .38 Special.

The Tennessee Soybean Festival provides an opportunity for food, fun and fellowship, all in celebration of Weakley County’s cash crop, the soybean.